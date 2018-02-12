Mon February 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

February 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

A better era

A better era

Countering fake news coming from credible sources is a challenging task. Recently, a TV anchor linked the killer of Zainab to an international racket involved in child pornography.

The SC took immediate action and asked for sufficient evidence to proof the claims. Looking at court judgments, it seems that we might have a chance to redeem ourselves and ultimately become a better nation.

Anum Nawaz

Rawalpindi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar