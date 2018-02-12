A better era

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Countering fake news coming from credible sources is a challenging task. Recently, a TV anchor linked the killer of Zainab to an international racket involved in child pornography.
The SC took immediate action and asked for sufficient evidence to proof the claims. Looking at court judgments, it seems that we might have a chance to redeem ourselves and ultimately become a better nation.
Anum Nawaz
Rawalpindi
Comments