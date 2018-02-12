In search of a future

The 11 Pakistani onboard the ill-fated boat that capsized while carrying migrants across the Mediterranean Sea might have said goodbye to their family in a hope to provide a better future to them. Little did they know that the dangerous voyage to Europe would be their last. The number of people who are looking for an escape from this country is increasing at an unprecedented pace. Many people who are facing the deep poverty and have no resources to apply for immigration through a proper channel take the dangerous route: an illegal entry to Europe through the sea. This option is laden with dangerous consequences. If they are caught by the authorities, they are put in overcrowded detention centres. On the other hand, the sea journey itself is not easy, they have to embark on overloaded boats with little to no food to eat.

After a perilous journey, when they finally reach the destination, they face numerous challenges. They have little money to survive and because of their immigration status, they cannot get a decent job with benefits. The recent incident should have been an eye-opener for the authorities. The living conditions of the people living below the poverty line are so miserable that they don’t think twice before risking their lives. Necessary steps should be taken to alleviate the suffering of these people. The government must create employment opportunities with proper benefits for the unemployed.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi