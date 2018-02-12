Mon February 12, 2018
February 12, 2018

Health comes first

Health comes first

This refers to the news report ‘MKRMS seminar: Around two million hepatitis patients in Pakistan: experts’ (Feb 10). It was indeed an informative seminar for the majority to learn how to prevent themselves from getting this fatal disease. According to healthcare experts, 5 percent of the Pakistani population is suffering from Hepatitis C and 2.5 percent from Hepatitis B. These types of hepatitis can be spread through infected blood when used and infected syringes are used.

Since many people have no knowledge about this disease, they do not get themselves treated on time. The healthcare authorities should held seminars like the one happened yesterday and create awareness among people.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

