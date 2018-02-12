Love kills?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the editorial ‘Love and hate’ (Feb 10). It is strange that some people who have never uttered a single word against important issues, including hate speech, adulterated food and drugs, nepotism and host of other problems, presume that the exchange of flowers on a certain day is the only moral deviance in society.
A deep study of culture shows that affection and love is expressed in different ways in various cultures and societies. How will an exchange of gifts hurt the feelings of a group or individuals?
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
