Mon February 12, 2018
February 12, 2018

Love kills?

This refers to the editorial ‘Love and hate’ (Feb 10). It is strange that some people who have never uttered a single word against important issues, including hate speech, adulterated food and drugs, nepotism and host of other problems, presume that the exchange of flowers on a certain day is the only moral deviance in society.

A deep study of culture shows that affection and love is expressed in different ways in various cultures and societies. How will an exchange of gifts hurt the feelings of a group or individuals?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

