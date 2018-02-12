Stuck in traffic

With each passing day, traffic on the southbound Islamabad Expressway, just after the Gulberg Green interchange, during the evening rush hour is getting even worse. The main reason behind this problem is that five to six lanes are reduced to two-and-a-half lanes because of the bridge that was recently constructed. One has to be there to see the chaos when hundreds of trucks and cars, all at the same, try to squeeze on to the bridge.

To bring order to this chaos, the Islamabad Traffic Police should manage the traffic at this location. This could be done by allowing three lanes of traffic to move at one time. This may be tried out on a trial basis for a week. If found useful, this could be implemented on a full-time basis.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad