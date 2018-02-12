Mon February 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

February 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Stuck in traffic

Stuck in traffic

With each passing day, traffic on the southbound Islamabad Expressway, just after the Gulberg Green interchange, during the evening rush hour is getting even worse. The main reason behind this problem is that five to six lanes are reduced to two-and-a-half lanes because of the bridge that was recently constructed. One has to be there to see the chaos when hundreds of trucks and cars, all at the same, try to squeeze on to the bridge.

To bring order to this chaos, the Islamabad Traffic Police should manage the traffic at this location. This could be done by allowing three lanes of traffic to move at one time. This may be tried out on a trial basis for a week. If found useful, this could be implemented on a full-time basis.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar