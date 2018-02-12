Mon February 12, 2018
February 12, 2018

You’re eating poison

If recent research is to be believed, the Pakistani people are eating poison in the name of food. Almost every food item is found to be adulterated. From packaged milk to honey, everything is laced with impure ingredients. Since the issue is raised on social media, the outrage is great. The authorities have no regard for the health of the people.

Why are such companies given licence to manufacture and sell food items? Don’t the authorities test a product before approving its sale? Proper legislation with strict punishments is the need of hour to end the menace. In Punjab, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is doing a commendable job to apprehend those involved in this wrongdoing. It is hoped that other provinces will follow suit.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan

Rawalpindi

