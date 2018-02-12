Still in decline

This refers to the news report ‘Forex reserves slide to $19.182 billion’ (Feb 9). The reserves continue to fall despite the issuance of sukuk worth $2.5 billion in the last quarter of 2017, besides tapping funds from other sources. The free reserves of the State Bank now stand at $13 billion, sufficient for only less than three months of import.

The continuing slide shows that economic policies pursued during the past four-five years have failed to stem the decline. Even the introduction of an export package, the imposition of regularity duties and an increase in cash margin on import items have not succeeded in controlling the trade deficit. It seems that the government is helpless, after exhausting all options, while unable to rescue the economy. While there is a robust growth globally, we are limping from one crisis to another.

Arshad Khawaja

Karachi