Lost vision

There should ideally be no space in the Quaid’s Pakistan for extremism, fundamentalism and intolerance. The country should not have been a place where innocent young men like Mashal Khan are lynched. History bears witness to the fact that religious parties played no role in the creation of Pakistan. These parties, along with leaders like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, supported the Congress. They opposed the political movement started by the Muslim League for the creation of Pakistan. This religious fundamentalism and culture of intolerance has gripped our country ever since Ziaul Haq took over. Since then, the country has become a victim of the cancer of violence and private militias that create chaos, misery and grief for millions. Why should the government allow the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba to terrorise students of Punjab University? It is time for sanity to prevail.

The First Constituent Assembly of United India, comprising members elected in 1946 election, met on December 19 of that year, was boycotted by Muslim League members. However, the meeting was attended by other Muslim religious parties and those affiliated with the Congress. On the other hand, Quaid-i-Azam demanded a separate Constituent Assembly. This demand was accepted on June 3, 1947. While addressing this Constituent Assembly in its first meeting, the Quaid clearly elaborated that Pakistan would be a modern democratic welfare state in which the Muslim majority could live in peace with members of other faiths and each group could have the freedom to practice their faith.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore