CITY PULSE

Hua Kuch Yoon

Sajid Hasan’s play “Hua Kuch Yoon” is a satirical prelude to Sarhay 14 August Say Pehlay.

The play is a fictitious account of two love stories, present day and past, depicting the trials & tribulations of lovers caught up in the revolutionary web, between Pakistan and India. With a humorous angle, it looks at how the lives of people can sometimes be affected by two warring countries.

Presented by KopyKats Productions, the play opens at 5pm on Thursday, Feb 15 and continues until Mar 15 at the Arts Council.

Call 0300 8208108 for tickets and more information.

Artworks by Rukhe Neelofar

Artciti gallery is hosting a solo show featuring works by Rukhe Neelofar.

Neelofer has been exhibiting her paintings in Pakistan and abroad, and worked in many countries as a resident artist, like India, USA, Italy, Turkey, Norway and Japan.

The exhibition opens at 11am on Thursday, Feb 22 and continues until Feb 28 at the Artciti gallery.

Call 021-35250496 for more information.

Spirits

Canvas Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Spirits’ featuring new works by internationally acclaimed artist Masooma Syed.

Masooma’s works are part of distinguished public and private collections globally.

The exhibition continues till February 15 from 11am to 8pm (excluding Sundays).

Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Tantalising Mysteries

Clifton Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Tantalising Mysteries’ featuring works by Lahore-based artist Fauzia Khan.

The exhibition will remain open till Wednesday, February 14, daily from 6:30pm to 9:00pm.

Call 021-35875827 for more information.

Grey Spaces

An exhibition titled ‘Grey Spaces’ featuring works by Noor Ali Chagani will open at the Koel Gallery on February 13, Tuesday, at 5pm.

Chagani’s work has been featured in numerous international publications and the exhibit continues till February 23 at the Koel Gallery.

Call 021-35831292 for more information.