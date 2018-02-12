9th KLF draws to a sombre close with tributes to two national icons

As the existentialist school of philosophy says, all good things must come to an end. And so, the 9th Karachi Literature Festival, an exercise in intellectual nourishment, came to an end on Sunday evening. Unfortunately, however, a sombre mood descended over the event with news of Asma Jahangir’s and Qazi Wajid’s passing away.

The abrupt news of the demise of that icon of human rights, of the fight against dictatorial oppression and the symbol of fair play and justice, Asma Jahangir, brought everybody face to face with grief.

And then there was news of the death of noted artiste of the golden era of TV, Qazi Wajid. Consequently, all the speeches that had been reserved for the KLF’s closing could not be made.

Oxford University Press Pakistan chief Ameena Saiyid, in her concluding speech, just thanked the guests and the speakers profusely for coming and having made the occasion a resounding success. She thanked all the sponsors of the event for their assistance and cooperation.

KLF co-founder Dr Asif Farrukhi, at the outset, condoled the untimely demise of Asma Jahangir, and then talking about the festival, remarked philosophically: “What will I do now?” “With each festival, I feel more rejuvenated,” he remarked. He said the literature festival was an opportunity to reclaim the space for writers and intellectuals.

The success of the event could be gauged from the fact that people were streaming in droves to the venue even around closing hours. There were as many arrivals as those leaving. It was an absolute two-way affair, a testimony of the people’s yearning for learning and information.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Director IA Rehman condoled Asma Jahangir’s death, terming her a woman who most bravely faced oppressors. “She could unnerve any dictator.”

He said it was on account of her singular herculean efforts that the HRCP came into existence. He eulogised her services to the rural poor. Poet Kishwar Naheed reminisced about the time of their joint struggle against dictatorship, often resulting in being clubbed by the police good and proper. She recited a poem in memory of the departed that she had composed.

Noted human rights advocate Anis Haroon said that even though the voice that always rose for justice had been stilled, it would nevertheless always be heard. Former Indian consul general in Karachi Mani Shankar Aiyar dwelt on the need to usher in good relations between Pakistan and India. He was pleased to see that many snags in the way of improved ties between the two countries were receding.

He said there were major changes on both sides after the partition, adding that the generation of August 1947 had passed on in both states and the new generation, which were 95 per cent of the population on both sides, had assumed a more tolerant outlook.

He said that fighting was no answer to the problems of the people of the subcontinent, adding that the two countries could only progress together. He repeated his assertion made earlier in the morning that Musharraf’s four-point formula on Kashmir had found favour with part of the Indian establishment and there were likely to be parleys on the issue, but then Pakistan’s internal conditions caused his exit and the stalemate continued.

He termed Ameena Saiyid’s feat of organising the KLF a miracle in that, he said, 900 Indians had been invited. He exhorted her to continue the event. Indian novelist Amit Chaudhuri, lauding the convening of the festival, said literature celebrated the possibility to experience delight.

Television personality of yesteryear and humorist Anwar Maqsood began his speech on a very sombre note, most sentimentally reminiscing about his association with Asma Jahangir. Later, however, he changed the tenor of his speech and made some very humorous and witty remarks. He profusely praised Ameena Saiyid for hosting such a wonderful event.

Following the speeches were three dance performances by Sumaira Ali, Shayma Saiyid, and Sumaira Ali and Mani Chao. Shayma’s performance of Kathak was dedicated to the memory of Asma Jahangir. Her performance was highly lauded, with the exquisite movement of her hands and her steps.

In a voice quivering with emotion, Shayma recalled her and her mother’s close association with Asma Jahangir, and recalled how the human rights advocate’s daughter and she had been taking dance lessons together.

Ameena Saiyid and Asif Farrukhi can derive warm comfort from the fact that the seed of the festival they had sown eight years ago has matured into a big tree, providing shade to all those yearning for knowledge and enlightenment. The mass turnout at the 2018 event was a testimony to that.