Bilawal for steps to save children from abuse

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed the need for urgent steps to save the children from abuse and other crimes and urged the civil society and the Sindh government to work out joint plans for creating a comfortable and secure environment for our children to grow.

He was talking on Saturday to a delegation of Aahang, an NGO engaged with communities to build awareness about rights and critical issues like child abuse, gender-based violence and early marriages.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights Rehana Leghari, Shamim Wasi, Shehzad Roy and Nazo Pirzada were present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the update on the process taken by Aahung for the integration of life skills-based education (LSBE) into the secondary school curriculum in Sindh.

The PPP chairman and the chief minister were requested to take steps for ensuring that the subsequent process of teachers’ training and reprinting of textbooks with LSBE content took place in the province. According to Aahung, it has already developed and tested content for younger children on body protection and sexual abuse prevention in public and private schools.

The PPP chairman and the CM agreed that this content now needed to be made a part of the primary school curriculum in Sindh for classes 3, 4 and 5.