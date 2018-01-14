Elahi to lead PML-Q team in PAT protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Shujaat Hussain presided over a meeting in which the line of action regarding the political situation and justice for the Model Town victims was decided.
Former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, PML-Q Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Moonis Elahi, Ch Zaheer-ud-Din, Muhammad Basharat Raja and Hafiz Ammar Yasir attended the meeting.
The meeting congratulated newly-elected Baluchistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.
It decided that a delegation headed by Pervaiz Elahi would take part in the protest on Jan 17 at The Mall. Earlier, Senator Kamil Ali Agha presented a report and preparations for the protest were reviewed.
