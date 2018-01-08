Syrian regime forces push towards Idlib airbase

BEIRUT: Syrian regime forces on Sunday seized a strategic town as they pushed towards a Jihadist-held airbase in an offensive to reclaim ground in northwestern Idlib province, a monitor said.

Government forces backed up by Russian air power are conducting an operation to carve out a foothold in the southeast of the province, the last one that had remained completely beyond regime control.

Troops captured Sinjar, the "biggest town in southeast Idlib", from Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate and were within 14 kilometres of the Abu al-Duhur military base, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The base -- which government troops lost to the Jihadists in 2015 after a two-year siege -- could provide President Bashar al-Assad’s forces with a vital forward post in the Idlib province.

The drive into the region is aimed at securing a key road that links Syria’s second city of Aleppo -- recaptured by the government just over a year ago -- to the capital Damascus, the Observatory said.

State news agency Sana reported on Saturday evening that the regime forces had taken control of "some towns and villages in the southeast" of Idlib province. Since the start of the operation in late December, Assad’s forces have recaptured roughly 60 towns and villages on the border between Idlib and neighbouring Hama province, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.