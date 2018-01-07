Five maternity homes sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed five, served notices to 24 and challaned two maternity homes and gynae centres.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, during the last two days, different teams of the Punjab Healthcare Commission ( PHC) carried out inspections of 90 centres in different parts of the metropolis. Five centres were sealed since they were neither registered with the Commission nor had qualified staff to carryout the functions. The sealed premises include: Maryam Maternity Home at Garhi Shahu, Al-Khair Medical and Ultrasound Centre at Gulberg, Rahat Medical and Gynae Centre, Ali Medical and Gynae Centre at Thokar Niaz Beg, and Maryum Clinic on Temple Road.

As many as 25 registered health centres were allowed to function with the directions that they get licences from the PHC. The teams instructed some centres to follow the special instructions for disposing of the waste.

The PHC spokesperson said roughly over 70 percent of the complaints investigated by the Commission pertained to obstetrics and gynaecology centres, and subsequent investigations revealed that unqualified medical practitioners and quacks were running these centres. “Prior to the establishment of the Commission, maternity centres were completely unregulated. The Commission is taking stringent action against all the illegal practitioners, and inspecting all maternity centres. Moreover, qualified and registered practitioners are being advised to improve their operational procedures and practices, specifically with regard to waste management, he added.