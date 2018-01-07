‘Govt committed to serving people’

The education emergency declared in Sindh has set some clear directives in motion which are bound to improve the quality of education in the province’s public education sector, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday.

The problems in the education sector are old, complicated and of a serious nature and their solution would take time which is why the government is working on a 10-year education reforms programme, said Shah while talking to the media after attending the convocation of NED University as the chief guest. He said the government was sincere in its commitment to serve the province’s people in all sectors and will show results.

The CM he has held a number of meetings to introduce reforms from primary to higher education. These include updating textbooks, professional trainings for teachers, more efficient and transparent mechanism of teachers’ recruitment, performance-based promotions, increments and incentives for best teachers, trainings for inefficient teachers and improvement of classroom environment.

Shah said he has constituted a committee to suggest the reforms and soon leading educationists of prominent private sector educational institutes would be involved to work out a detailed 10-year education reforms programme.

Speaking about the teachers’ protest going on in the city since December, the CM said it was “unethical to stage sit-in at the houses of the political leadership” and added that the government had accepted demands of the disgruntled teachers, there was no point in continuing the protest. He said that he had had meetings with the office-bearers of the teachers’ association who had met him in Sukkur also. “If there are groupings in teachers’ bodies that is their issue, the government cannot be dragged into that. The basic job of teachers is to teach in the classroom not to protest on the roads.” He claimed a political party was instigating the teachers.

Commenting on the baton-charging of the protesting teachers by police, Shah said he was a democratic person who believes that peaceful protest is the right of every one. “But when your protest becomes problematic for others it becomes the responsibility of the administration to stop it.”