Japanese FM urges Pakistan, US to resolve issues through talks

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono during separate meetings with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday urged Pakistan and the US to resolve issue through talks.

Welcoming the Japanese foreign minister and his delegation to Pakistan, the prime minister stated Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Japan and is keen to enhance cooperation in all areas,” he said. Appreciating Japan’s role in the socio-economic development of Pakistan, the prime minister stressed on further strengthening cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure development and human resources development.

He also welcomed Prime Minister Abe’s statement on Japan’s readiness to work with other countries in developing infrastructure projects and in availing business opportunities across Asia.

The Japanese foreign minister stated that Japan, as a friend, would continue to work with Pakistan for further strengthening bilateral relations. Appreciating the role being played by Pakistan in fighting terrorism and extremism, Kono stated that Japan acknowledges the immense sacrifices made by Pakistan to root out terrorism and extremism from the region.

Meanwhile, Taro Kono called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ). The visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour and he laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument, the ISPR said.

Kono was given briefing on Pakistan’s war on terror and contributions towards regional peace. He appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability. He said Japan looked forward to enhance its security cooperation with Pakistan, especially in the field of counter-terrorism. He also informed about Japanese assistance for rehabilitation of TDP. The COAS thanked Kono for his visit and acknowledgment of Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and assistance in counter-terrorism domain.