Disappointed at Trump, Cabinet endorses NSC stance

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet Thursday unanimously endorsed the stance of National Security Committee (NSC), which in its Tuesday’s meeting articulated deep disappointment over recent statements of the American leadership.

The Cabinet viewed that the US statements are detrimental to the bilateral relationship. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the meeting that was held at the Prime Minister Office (PMO). Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif briefed the Cabinet regarding the background of the recent statements of the US leadership and the discussion held during the NSC of the Cabinet held a day earlier.

He explained that the Foreign Office immediately summoned the US ambassador in Pakistan for lodging protest on the tweet. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua conveyed the sentiments government and people of Pakistan to the US envoy in unambiguous terms. The Cabinet viewed that Pakistan has rendered huge sacrifices, both in terms of loss of precious human lives and substantial damage to the economy as a result of partnering in the global war against terrorism. Achievements made by Pakistan in curbing the menace of terrorism have been acknowledged throughout the world, reiterated the Cabinet.

The Cabinet considered a proposal for granting extension in the Proof of Registration (POR) Cards and Tripartite Agreement (Pakistan – Afghanistan (UNHCR) for Afghan Refugees beyond 31st December, 2017. After detailed discussion, the Cabinet agreed to grant only 30 Days extension for POR and also decided that the issue of early repatriation of Afghan Refugees shall be raised with UNHCR and with the international community.

Pakistan’s economy has carried the burden of hosting Afghan Refugees since long and in the present circumstances cannot sustain it further, emphasized the Cabinet. The Federal Cabinet accorded approval for publication of Block Level Provisional results of Census 2017. The sources told The News that members of the federal cabinet discussed prevailing political situation in the country at greater length. The developments in Balochistan also figured conspicuously as the efforts are underway to dislodge the ruling PML-N government under Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri. Federal Minister General Abdul Qadir Baloch who belongs to Balochistan briefed the members about the move against the incumbent Chief Minister.