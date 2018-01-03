Wed January 03, 2018
World

REUTERS
January 3, 2018

Egypt to extend state of emergency

CAIRO: Egypt is to extend its nationwide state of emergency for three months from Jan. 13 to help tackle “the dangers and funding of terrorism”, state news agency MENA said on Tuesday. Egypt first imposed the current state of emergency last April after two church bombings killed at least 45 people. It was extended in July and again in October. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is widely expected to run for a second term in an election due early this year, issued a decree on Tuesday to extend the state of emergency.

