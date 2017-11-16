Social imbalance, financial problems blamed for rising drug addiction

PESHAWAR: Social imbalance and financial problems are among the major factors, which force youth to turn to drugs, said an expert.

He was speaking at the monthly session, “Shoor-a-Hamdard,” of the Hamdard Foundation.

The topic was, “The rising use of drugs by youth and its psychological background.”

The guest speaker was Professor Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Chairman, Psychology Department of the University of Peshawar.

The Hamdard Foundation Chairperson, Sadia Rashid, attended the session as well.

A cultural activist and Shoora-e-Hamdard, Peshawar, Speaker Dr Salahuddin, presided over the session.

The guest speaker shed light on the psychological factors generally in Pakistan and especially at the educational institutions which could lead the youth to drug abuse.

He said it was the need of the hour to train the teachers in subject to overcome the challenge and save our young generation from falling into the menace of drugs addiction.