Divisional round of National Youth Carnival concluded

PESHAWAR: The Division round of the National Youth Carnival completed here at Peshawar Sports Complex with more than 13000 students of various educational institutions, religious Madras from all across the province turned up.

Out of the 13000 participations, 1000 position holders of the all 30 categories would be short-listed to represent KP in the National Youth Carnival. The National Youth Carnival wherein a total participation of 30,000 competitors will be organized in the first week of December this year.

KP Sports Minister Mehmood Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who, went around various venues and interacted with the youth turned up from across the province. He also inaugurated the newly constructed pavilion of the Qayyum Sports Complex. Additional Director National Accountability Bureau Mian Waqar, DG Youth Asfandyar Khan Khattak, DG Sports KP Junaid Khan, CEO LC Usman Khan, and a large number of youth were also present during the colorful 30 events part of the Divisional Round of the National Youth Carnival.

Minister Sports KP Mehmood Khan termed the NYC Mega Challenge-2017, as the baggiest event of the youth carrying a prize money of Rs.5 million. After the completion of the Divisional Round wherein 13000 male and female students from educational institutions, Madras and those turned up for the open trials, names of the successful individuals and teams would be announced well before the commencement of the NYC.

He said this time they have widen up the pool of the NYC by involving maximum number students of the colleges, public and private sectors Universities of the KP and rest of the country.

He said KP Govt announced the first ever youth policy and for youth development Rs.1 billion has been allocated. NYC is one of such activity introduced for the first time by the govt of KP in Pakistan in way back 2013 and now the number of youth participation reached to 30,000.

The aim and objectives of the whole exercise is to provide ample opportunities to the students to come and explore their hidden talent, Mehmood Khan added.

He lauded the organizers for regularly holding National Youth Carnival which is one of the creating endeavors introduced only to provide a platform for the youth to explore there hidden talent.

He also appreciated NAB for joining hands as the organizing partner in NYC. He said govt want the youth of KP and youth of the whole of Pakistan to establish a link between them for peace building and Youth development.

The youth competed this time in the event like drama, thematic Art, painting, Calligraphy, Short Film, Urdu Singing, English singing, Pashto Singing, Cultural Dance, Music Band, Qiraat, Spelling Bee, Sell-It, Na’at, English Declaration, Urdu Declamation, Urdu Essay Writing, Pashto Essay Writing, Bait Bazi, Quiz Competition, Business Plan, Ad Making, Stand Up Comedy, Extra Ordinary/Unique Talent, Console Gaming (FIFA-2017), Chess and Spot Photography. The competitors provided free accommodation; free refreshments and Intra-City free transportation.