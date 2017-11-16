Six specialised schools in KP train 16,696 police officers so far

PESHAWAR: The six specialised training schools established in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have imparted training to 16,696 police officers and jawans so far in the rule of law, officials said on Wednesday.

The schools were established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last few years to improve the level of training of policemen.

These included Police School of Investigation Hayatabad, Peshawar, established on June the 18, 2014, Police School of Intelligence, Abbottabad, set up on 3rd of October same year, Police School of Public Disorder and Riot Management, Mardan, established on January 1, 2015.

Police School of Explosive Handling in Nowshera, was made functional on the 9th of February, in 2015, Police School of Tactics Hayatabad, Peshawar, which started working on the 18th August, the same year and Police School of Information Technology Police Line Peshawar which went into operation on 8th September in 2015.

Different capacity-building courses of two and four weeks are being arranged in these schools. These included core investigation, cellular forensic, hot spot policing, case file management, basic and technical intelligence, intelligence orientation, basic computer , computer learning, target harding for field commanders, public disorder management, and Post-Blast investigation, etc.

A total of 15,145 police officers and jawans were imparted basic training during courses held at these schools from time to time.

In Police School of Investigation Hayatabad Peshawar conducted 197 courses. It trained which 4,219 jawans, including 4,088 male and 131 female officers.

The Police School of Intelligence in Abbottabad arranged 114 courses. Up to 2,649 police officers and jawans, 2,574 of them male and 75 female benefitted.

Police School of Explosive Handling in Nowshera conducted as many as 100 courses. A total of 2,199 officers and jawan including 2,118 male and 81 female officers were trained.

The Police School of Public Disorder and Riot Management, Mardan, conducted 73 courses. The number of the officers and jawans stood at 2,997. Of them 2, 945 were male and 52 female.

Likewise, 65 course were arranged at the Police School of Tactics, Hayatabad, in Peshawar. A total of 1,232 officers and Jawans, including 1,224male and eight female officers were imparted

training.

The Police School of Information Technology in Peshawar went for 84courses in which 3400 officers and jawans were imparted basic computer-related training. Those trained were 3,340 male and 60 female officers.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have engaged qualified resource persons from across the country for conducting training on these schools.