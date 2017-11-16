Thu November 16, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2017

US CG visits Ghotki

SUKKUR: US Consul General Grace W Shelton on Wednesday paid a visit to Ghotki.

On the occasion, she said that they have initiated many projects in Pakistan, especially in agriculture, energy, health and education sectors. She added that she was visiting cities in Sindh to know the problems of people in order to get help from her government. 

Comments

