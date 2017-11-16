US CG visits Ghotki

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: US Consul General Grace W Shelton on Wednesday paid a visit to Ghotki.
On the occasion, she said that they have initiated many projects in Pakistan, especially in agriculture, energy, health and education sectors. She added that she was visiting cities in Sindh to know the problems of people in order to get help from her government.
