PAC takes notice of irregularities in financial matters of Housing Ministry

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday took notice of irregularities in the financial affairs of the Ministry of Housing and Works and issuance of a fake letter to the National Construction Limited giving it tax exemption that caused a loss of Rs267.3 million to the national exchequer.

The committee remarked that there was a need of a permanent police station in the Ministry of Housing and Works. The meeting of the committee chaired by its convener Shafqat Mehmood examined audit paras relating to the Ministry of Housing and Works for the year 2015-16. During the meeting, audit officials told that the ministry has given a fake letter to give tax exemption to the National Construction Limited that caused a loss of Rs267.3 million to the national exchequer.

The officials of the Ministry of Housing and Works presented the letter before the sub-committee, but the audit officials termed the letter as fake. The committee ordered a complete inquiry into the matter.

Examining another audit para, audit officials told the committee that around 42 illegal plots were created in G-13 and these were allotted in I-8. The NAB officials told the committee that the plots of G-13 were created illegally and allotted as replacement in I-8 also illegally while the DG Housing of that time was Talat Rashid, who has died now.

The DG Law told the committee that the case was taken to the court nine times but it could not move ahead due to unavailability of lawyer. The committee also asked the Ministry of Housing and Works to give breading about the progress of ‘Bharakahu and Thaliyan’ project within a week. To another audit objection, officials informed that land was acquired without taking proper approval from FGEHF.

The committee has given two weeks to concerned authorities to brief the committee. The committee expressed displeasure over irregularities in the matter of Housing Foundation. The PAC members asked to nominate persons involved in misappropriations and inquired about the reasons behind non-recovery. The committee asked to discuss the matter in Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC). According to the rules and regulations, the audit officials said, no development project can be approved without properly making PC-1.