Two killed, four injured in rain-related incidents in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in two separate rain-related incidents in Mohmand Agency on Wednesday. Sources said that the roof of the house of one Niaz Ali collapsed in Halimzai tehsil in Mohmand Agency, burying his family members alive.

Two children of Niaz Ali Radina, 10, and Saima,6, were killed and Niaz Ali sustained injuries in the incident. In another incident, lightening hit the houses in Kamali area in upper Haleemzai. As a result, Usman, Rahat Shah and Sajid sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to the hospital soon after the incident. The political administration provided tents and food to the victim family.