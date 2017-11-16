Faizabad sit-in: IHC takes up two petitions today

ISLAMABAD: In an interesting turn of events, an Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench would on Thursday take up two petitions – the first by Faizabad protesters and the second seeking government action against the protesters.

The first petition seeking to make public the report of the Raja Zafarul Haq Committee has been filed by the Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) through its member Majlis-e-Shura Muhammad Jawad. The second petition has been filed by an advocate of high court, saying that TLYRA protesters are not only violating fundamental rights of the general public but also beat him up, gave him life threats and snatched his money. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the IHC would take up the petitions today (Thursday).

In its petition, the TLYRA has made federal government, prime minister, Law Ministry, speaker National Assembly and PML-N president respondents. It prayed to the court to allow its writ petition and direct the federal government to publish the inquiry report submitted by Raja Zafarul Haq, and the culprits so determined be proceeded against under the relevant laws. It said the parliament, by an amendment dated October 02, 2017, secured to alter the law and pave the way for the minorities to present themselves as members of the majority faith. Though the legislature corrected the declaration on the finality of Prophethood, but the relevant quarters are not disclosing the outcome of the report ordered to fix responsibility for that fault.

The other petitioner, Advocate Rana Abdul Qayyum, through his counsel Inamul Raheem has made the federation of Pakistan through secretary interior, inspector general (IG) of Islamabad Police, chief commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and deputy commissioner, ICT, respondents. He has said there is a hadith of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) that says if a person stops a thoroughfare/passage for others, even his jihad is not accepted. He has said he is a resident of Ghauri Town and is an advocate of high court. On November 10, 2017, when he came back after attending official engagements, his motorcycle was stopped by some non-state actors at Faizabad Interchange, who had blocked the Islamabad Expressway. They were armed with rods and sticks and did not let any vehicle or motorcycle pass through the Expressway. When he asked for the reason, they started hurling abuses at him and other lawyers. They held him by the neck and threw him on the ground. They beat him with sticks, kicks and punches and kept saying “you are a Munafiq and Kafir”. Then another person with beard, whom the protesters were calling Pir Sahib, picked him up with the help of others and threw him into a van. The self-styled Pir was saying “this lawyer is an apostate and should be killed and should not be left”. The petitioner was then taken to the other side of the bridge where two other persons were lying injured. Then a man with white beard came and informed that he was incharge of that sit-in (dharna). The petitioner said the protesters also snatched Rs 25,000 from him. He said the non-state actors were led by Khadam Hussain Rizvi.