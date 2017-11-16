Rulers want to please foreign powers: Shujaat

LAHORE: PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that the rulers wanted to please the foreign powers by amending declaration on Khatm-e-Nabuwwat. Majlis-e-Wahdatul Musalmeen Pakistan chief Allama Nasir Abbas Jafri along with a delegation called on Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence here on Wednesday.

Shujaat said, "Our party will raise voice in the Senate on the 'abduction' of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Musalmeen Deputy Secretary General Nasir Sheerazi." He said the rulers tried to please foreign powers by changing laws about Khatm-e-Nabuwwat faith, but the believers in the faith of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat foiled all their designs in this regard. Shujaat said the judiciary had represented the sentiments of the people.

Delegation included Allama Ahmad Iqbal Razavi, Allama Mubarik Mausuvi, Mohsin Shehryar, Major (retd) Fakhar and Shakeel Abbas. Shabbir Hussain Shah and Sh Umar Hayat were also present.