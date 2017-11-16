FO summons Indian deputy high commissioner over LoC firing

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner to record protest over Tuesday's cross-border attack in Azad Kashmir that resulted in the death of a woman.

The FO South Asia chief handed over a protest letter to the Indian diplomat and condemned repeated ceasefire violations by India. Meanwhile, FO spokesperson Dr Faisal has said the Indian attempt to politicize a humanitarian case by denying a medical visa to a cancer patient was regrettable.

Addressing a press conference here at the Foreign Office along with cancer survivor Osama and his parents who recently returned from Turkey after getting treatment for liver cancer, Faisal said New Delhi demanded a letter of approval from the foreign minister to issue a medical visa to Osama, which was a clear violation of international laws. He said the patient had to suffer because of wait for the visa by the Indian Embassy.