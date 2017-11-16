Thu November 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
November 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Deadline for filing income tax returns extended till Nov 30

Deadline for filing income tax returns extended till Nov 30

ISLAMABAD: The deadline for filing of income tax returns has been extended till November 30, Geo News reported. Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Wednesday approved the extension of the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns, statements by companies, salaried individuals, other individuals and AOPs. It was felt that the taxpayers could not find ample time for filing their tax returns. A recent study of the World Bank has found that Pakistan suffers from an annual tax loss of Rs3.2 trillion due to weak enforcement and low compliance by taxpayers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement