Deadline for filing income tax returns extended till Nov 30

ISLAMABAD: The deadline for filing of income tax returns has been extended till November 30, Geo News reported. Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Wednesday approved the extension of the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns, statements by companies, salaried individuals, other individuals and AOPs. It was felt that the taxpayers could not find ample time for filing their tax returns. A recent study of the World Bank has found that Pakistan suffers from an annual tax loss of Rs3.2 trillion due to weak enforcement and low compliance by taxpayers.