Pakistan should play proactive role in uniting Ummah: NSC

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee on Wednesday unanimously agreed that it was of critical importance for Pakistan to play a proactive role in the best interest of the Muslim Ummah.

The agreement reached after a detailed discussion on the subject during an NSC meeting held here with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Gen Zubair Mehmood Hayat, COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Naval Staff Sohail Aman and other officials.

According to a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office, the foreign secretary briefed the meeting on latest developments in the regional security situation with focus on the events rapidly unfolding in the Middle East.

The NSC condemned recent attacks on Pakistan Army posts in Bajaur Agency and police officials in Quetta, and expressed concern over the now increasingly exposed activities of hostile intelligence agencies to destabilize Pakistan.

The committee reviewed the security situation in Balochistan and appreciated the significant improvement brought through tireless work by the armed forces and law-enforcement agencies. The committee affirmed that the thrust of the federal government policy would be to collaborate more deeply with the government of Balochistan for the rapid socioeconomic development of the province. The meeting also developed consensus on providing increased development resources to the province and adopting a cooperative implementation mechanism for development projects to ensure greater efficiency and transparency so that the benefits of increased development funding flow directly to Baloch people at the grassroots level.

The committee was apprised that concrete measures were being undertaken to improve border management to stop movement of criminals into Balochistan. It was informed that the federal government was following a policy of to appoint best civil servants to Balochistan to improve the administrative efficiency of the province.

Reviewing the progress made with respect to Pakistan’s commitment under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) framework, the committee observed that Pakistan needed to convey its position and achievements to the FATF. The committee reviewed the status of regional gas and oil pipelines under consideration and it was agreed that Pakistan should take advantage of all opportunities available in Pakistan.