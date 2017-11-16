Curse of corruption eating country like termite, says NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, has pledged immediately after assuming his responsibilities to take 179 mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion as per law.

In his address to officials of the Bureau one month ago, the chairman promised before the nation that all maga cases before the bureau would be taken to their logical end within the prescribed time frame.

In light of the orders of the chairman, as many as 96 corruption references has already been filed in relevant accountability courts and these cases would be pursued in relevant courts. A total of 25 inquiries are being carried out in NAB and 25 cases are being investigated right now. Likewise, 33 corruption cases have been taken to their logical end.

The NAB chairman has directed regional bureaus to vigorously pursue mega corruption cases without caring for any duress as NAB officials are only answerable to the Almighty Allah. In the meanwhile, reviewing the performance of Inspection and Monitoring Team, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said corruption was a curse eating away at the country like a termite. “Pakistan owes whooping $84 billion dollars to various foreign countries and that NAB should have to recover the looted money and deposit it into national exchequer,” he said and added that the NAB would also play its role in preventing the wastage of national resources.

He said that Complaints Cells working at regional bureaus would resolve the complainants in contrary to the past when the complaints remained unresolved for years as the complainants were not informed about the status of their complaints. He said the complaint resolution system would be made more efficient.

He said he has decided to himself listen people’s complaints on last Thursday of every month and also directed to take people‘s corruption related complaints to logical conclusion within the set time frame, failing which disciplinary action will be taken against the responsible officials without wasting any time.

He said various private housing societies do not deliver plots to people on time and also not return their life earned money. “Various cases of housing societies are pending in NAB for last so many years. People are running from pillar to post for getting justice but now NAB will have to change its attitude as all pending cases against private housing societies would be taken to their logical conclusion within a stipulated time.”

NAB chairman ordered to conduct immediate inquiry on the complaints filed by President Ministry of Commerce Cooperative Employees Housing Society. Strict action will be taken against the official of NAB if proven guilty.

He said NAB will not take personal revenge but accountability would be visible as per law of the land. He said the foremost priority was to eliminate corruption from the country. “To achieve the goal zero tolerance policy has already been devised without caring for any duress. Action will be taken against the corrupt as per law of the land.”