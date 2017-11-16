Thu November 16, 2017
National

November 16, 2017

Punjab minister visits hospital

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir visited the Jinnah Hospital, Lahore on Wednesday. The minister inspected the operation theatres and cleanliness condition in the hospital. He inquired after the patients and asked them about the facilities being provided by the hospital.

