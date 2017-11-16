Punjab minister visits hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir visited the Jinnah Hospital, Lahore on Wednesday. The minister inspected the operation theatres and cleanliness condition in the hospital. He inquired after the patients and asked them about the facilities being provided by the hospital.
Comments