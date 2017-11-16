Thu November 16, 2017
November 16, 2017

Meera advises Imran to remarry Jemima

LAHORE: Pakistani actress Meera is no stranger to controversy especially when it comes to marriage.  Meera on Wednesday appeared before a civil court in a case pertaining to challenging the marriage certificate of Ateeq-ur-Rehman. Meera has maintained that she was not married to Ateeq and the marriage certificate is fabricated, Geo News reported.

While she was speaking with reporters after her appearance, Meera was asked about Imran Khan and why he had not married for the third time. “Imran Khan Sahib is a good politician and he should get married to Jemima again,” Meera responded. The actress was also asked about her marriage prospects and if she would ever consider marrying a politician. “I have never thought of marrying a politician. I have also never gotten an offer either.”

