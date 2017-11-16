Thu November 16, 2017
November 16, 2017

President summons NA session today

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the National Assembly session today (Thursday) at 4pm. The president has summoned the National Assembly session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution. The House will discuss important national issues besides legislative business.

