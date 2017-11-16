President summons NA session today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the National Assembly session today (Thursday) at 4pm. The president has summoned the National Assembly session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution. The House will discuss important national issues besides legislative business.
Comments