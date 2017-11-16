‘Transport in Punjab should be converted to CNG’

LAHORE: The public transport should be converted to CNG in Punjab to reduce the impact of smog and air pollution, said Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, the central leader of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA), on Wednesday.

Talking to Punjab Minister for Environment Begum Zakia Shah Nawaz and Environment Secretary Saif Anjum, Paracha said that dozens of countries had converted their public transport to environment-friendly fuel and Pakistan should follow suit by introducing CNG in the public transport in the cities of Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan so that masses could get some relief. The APCNGA is ready to cooperate with the Punjab government of Punjab, he added. The leader of the association said that apart from the public transport, at least 50 percent of the vehicles should be converted to CNG to improve the environment on a faster pace as there was no shortage of gas anywhere in the country.

Expressing concern over the smog and increased air pollution which has badly disturbed the daily life in Punjab, he offered his all-out cooperation to the government to handle the situation. The provincial minister for environment and the secretary said that the provincial government was closing industrial units which were causing pollution while urgent steps were being taken to convert public transport to CNG. They asked the APCNGA leaders to ensure proper price of the fuel so that it could become popular among people. The representatives of APCNGA and the government are engaged in negotiations to fine-tune the details with regard to the conversion of public transport to CNG.