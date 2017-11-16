ECP official says 12.1m women missing from electoral rolls

PESHAWAR: An official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Wednesday that 12.1 million women were still missing from the electoral rolls.

"The Election Commission is trying to bridge the gap of missing female voters before the 2018 general election," said Nighat Siddique, ECP's Additional Director General for Gender Affairs. She was speaking at a workshop on the Election Commission Act 2017 and other steps for the 2018 general election held here at a hotel.

Nighat Siddique said the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had no data about the missing female voters as these women didn't have the computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

She said the ECP had taken up the issue with the Nadra and they would soon start CNIC registration campaign through mobile registration vans to register the missing females.

"The ECP has completed its work and it is fully prepared to conduct the polls if there is an early election, but on the old electoral rolls," explained Haroon Shinwari, the spokesman for ECP. He said the only hurdle before ECP was delimitation. "It would be resolved as the political parties had agreed to delimitation after the meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI)," he added. Additional Secretary ECP Zafar Iqbal Hussain gave a briefing on the Election Act 2017.

Under the new law, he said, the ECP was empowered to make rules, create new posts, declare an election void, establish monitoring system, constitute benches and cancel enlistment of an existing political party if it failed to provide list of 2,000 members and enlistment fee of Rs200,000.

He said that under the new law the ECP could declare the poll void under section 9 of the act if the turnout of women voters was less than 10 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. He said that restraining women from casting vote was a crime and violators would face three years imprisonment or fine of Rs100, 000 or both.

Haroon Shinwari said that postal ballot facility had been extended to persons with physical disabilities through Section 93 of the act. He said this would benefit who are unable to travel and hold a CNIC with logo for physical disability issued by the Nadra. He added that there were about 0.2 million disabled voters in Pakistan. "This would enable the ECP to achieve participation of such voters in the polls," he said.

He explained that under the new laws the Result Transmission System (RTS) and Result Management System (RMS) were introduced to count the votes electronically for expeditious counting, tabulation, compilation, transmission, dissemination and publication of results. He noted that the returning officer shall compile the provisional results and communicate electronically with the ECP. He claimed that transparency would increase through the use of these systems in the election.

A criterion for registration of a voter was also introduced as Section 27. The voter shall be registered on the basis of temporary or permanent address mentioned in the CNIC. "Voters who are presently registered at their third address will be eligible voters till December 31, 2018," additional secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain said.

For the first time, he said, administering of oath from election staff and security personnel was introduced in the new law. Under Section 56 of the act, he said all election officials would make an oath before the commencement of the polls and the election official would be obliged to observe the limits of their authority and act in accordance with the duties they are entrusted with.

He said that oath would serve as a solemn reminder that they were under official duty to hold elections in free, fair and transparent manner. Under the Election Act, 2017 if two candidates secured equal votes they shall be entitled to be declared as returned candidates and each one of them shall represent his constituency in assembly for half the term of office.

It said that returning officer shall draw a lot to determine as to which candidate shall serve as member for the first half of the term of office. About election petitions, he said, section 140 provided for sitting or retired judge of the high court to serve as Election Tribunal.

He said previously the election petition used to be filed with ECP and after examination it was required to be forwarded to the Election Tribunal concerned, but the petition will now be filed with the Election Tribunal directly.

However, he said under the new law the decision of ECP shall be directly challenged before the Supreme Court instead of high court. Director General ECP Yousaf Khan Khattak explained the procedural conduct of the Election Act 2017.

He said that the voters' list for 2018 general election would reach 104 million. He said the current voters' list would stand frozen on May 1, 2018 and assemblies would complete term on June 1, 2018.