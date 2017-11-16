APCA pen down strike

LAHORE: All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Punjab, observed pen down strike across the province on Wednesday. Tens of thousands of workers from different departments protested and observed pen down strike in their offices. They demanded payment of utility allowance and approval of house requisition. They also demanded the government to regularise the contract workers. According to them, the government needed to restore the posts in departments of health, education and local government that were abolished.