Thu November 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

APCA pen down strike

APCA pen down strike

LAHORE: All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Punjab, observed pen down strike across the province on Wednesday. Tens of thousands of workers from different departments protested and observed pen down strike in their offices. They demanded payment of utility allowance and approval of house requisition.  They also demanded the government to regularise the contract workers. According to them, the government needed to restore the posts in departments of health, education and local government that were abolished.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement