Thu November 16, 2017
National

November 16, 2017

PU convocation on 20th

LAHORE: Punjab University’s 126th convocation will be held on November 20 (Monday). A meeting presided over by Convener Convocation Co-ordination Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt was held at Committee Room of VC’s office here on Wednesday to review arrangements in this regard. PU deans of various faculties and members were present on the occasion. The meeting was briefed on various measures being taken to successfully organise 126th convocation of the university.

