Ayyan case adjourned till Dec 20

RAWALPINDI: Additional sessions’ judge Asghar Ali Shah adjourned Wednesday the hearing of money-laundering case against model Ayyan Ali until December 20. The court accepted model’s request of one day exemption from appearance before the court due to illness. Meanwhile, the judge issued notice to Custom officials on the application of Ayyan for her permanent exemption from appearance before the court.
