NAB court conviction : XEN gets seven years jail in corruption case

LAHORE: Accountability Court Judge Imtiaz Hussain on Wednesday awarded seven years jail term to Executive Engineer (XEN) Tariq Saeed over the charges of having illegal assets beyond known sources of income. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 163million on the convict.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against the XEN following the complaint filed by sources regarding allegation of having illegal assets beyond his known sources of income. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the convict and his spouse own numerous properties and bank accounts.

Assets owned by the accused include two plots in Garden Town of two-kanal and 10-marla, a farm house on Raiwind Road, a house of six-kanal in Lahore, two shops in Gulberg III, a plot in Murree of 18-kanal and four luxury cars, etc. During the course of investigation against the convict, all of his assets were confiscated by the NAB under the NAO. XEN Tariq Saeed was deployed in the Lahore District Council as XEN (BPS-18) and by misusing his powers the convict managed to pile up huge assets worth millions.