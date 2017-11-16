‘Rulers to face music for protecting conspirators’

Altering legislators’ oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Wednesday warned the rulers that they would have to face the consequences of allegedly patronising and protecting those who attempted to alter legislators’ oath of Khatm-e-Nubuwwat.

Such people committed crime against the nation and they could not be spared at any cost, the JI leader said while addressing the party central leadership’s meeting at Mansoora. He demanded the government make public the report of the official committee headed by Raja Zafarul Haq on the issue and give punishment to them.

Sirajul Haq welcomed Islamabad High Court decision for restoring previous provisions of the law related to Khatm-e-Nubuwwat. He condemned the US for demanding quashing of the laws related to Khatm-e-Nubuwwat and termed it interference in the country’s affairs. He demanded the government lodge a protest with Washington on the issue.

He said 2018 elections would be the last chance for the masses to get rid of corrupt rulers and they should not repeat their past mistakes in the elections. He urged people to change their attitude and vote JI’s candidates who were known for their honesty, patriotism and competence.

The meeting discussed political situation in the country and JI candidates in the coming elections. Sirajul Haq said JI would not rest unless the corrupt rulers were brought to accountability and their illegal wealth within the country and abroad was recovered. He said Rs 12billion corruption was taking place in the country every day which was a matter of shame. He said the elements looting the public money had made the life of the common a miserable.

Meanwhile, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, addressing a youth convention, said there was no justification for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to remain in his office after the issuance of non-bailable warrants against him by the NAB court. He said the finance ministry was the face of the country before the world. He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should immediately sack Ishaq Dar. He welcomed the Islamabad High Court’s decision for restoring previous provisions of the law related to Khatm-e-Nubuwwat.