Shahbaz seeks German govt’s expertise in skill development

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in a meeting with a German delegation on Wednesday, held fruitful discussion to promote bilateral cooperation in energy, transport, auto industry and skill development sectors.

The delegation was led by Germany’s Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler and MAN Diesel & Turbo CEO Dr Uwe Lauber. The delegation showed keen interest in cooperation with the Punjab government and appreciated the command of Shahbaz Sharif over the German language as he talked to them in their language.

The chief Minister said speedy progress should be made in skill development sector by working jointly and the German government should share expertise with the Punjab government for the first technical university to be established in province. He welcomed the proposal of setting up a training centre for the youth by the German company and directed to constitute a committee to give a practical shape to the suggestion.

Dr Lauber said cooperation would be extended to the Punjab government in different fields and praised Shahbaz for his performance, especially in energy sector.

Separately, the chief minister said people had defeated the political jugglers on every front. Such political elements would always remain unsuccessful in achieving their objectives, he said, predicting another defeat for them in the next year’s elections. He was talking MNAs Chaudhry Khalid Javed Warraich, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang.

“The elements demanding early elections are unnerved by the speedy development of the country,” he noted. On the other hand, the chief minister, in his message, said the purpose of celebrating International Day for Tolerance was to highlight and promote the importance of tolerance, patience and peaceful coexistence at the grassroots.

He said attitudes based on lack of tolerance destroyed the society and educational institutions could play an important role in promoting positive norms among the people. In another message, Shahbaz condemned the killing of 15 people in Kech district of Balochistan and extended sympathies to the heirs of the bereaved families.

“It is a tragic incident. The more we regret over the loss of precious human lives, the less it would be. All our sympathies are with the bereaved families and we fully share the grief of the victims,” said the chief minister.

He constituted a committee to make necessary arrangements to bring bodies back to their ancestral homes in Punjab. The committee will also provide full assistance to the heirs. Shahbaz also condemned martyred of SP Muhammad Ilyas and other family members in Quetta and said, “The nation is proud of her sons like SP Muhammad Ilyas who has sacrificed his life for Pakistan. The great sacrifice will never be forgotten by the motherland.”