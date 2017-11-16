CDA demolishes encroachments, recovers land from hotel

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority in an operation against encroachments recovered 3.75 acres of land from Marriot hotel here, Wednesday.

The unauthorized buildings set up on state land were demolished. As many as four shades, 12 small cabins and a number of barricades were demolished. Two big size shades and two big size security cabins were also demolished.

Vice President of the hotel Haseeb Gardezi told newsmen that they would move contempt of court petition against the CDA as Islamabad High Court had ordered it not to demolish security barricades.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the hotel said: "We strongly dispute the action by Capital Development Authority at Islamabad Marriott. Due to security issues and serious threats that Islamabad Marriot Hotel, and many other hotels in Pakistan, face, security measures are in place in coordination with the CDA and security agencies.

We don't need to remind anyone that we have been victim of terrorism in the past and for us the security and safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us. Islamabad Marriot Hotel is not just a hotel, but a home for many guests who come to visit Pakistan, invest in Pakistan, and contribute to the growth of Pakistan. Hashoo Group has always remained at the forefront of hospitality in Pakistan. We believe we are custodians of Pakistani hospitality and have welcomed thousands of visitors over the past few decades.

"The actions of CDA at Marriot Islamabad are in contradiction to the advice of the High Court. We are shocked and angry that CDA decided to go to this extreme without consulting us or notifying us. We are looking at our options and will take any step necessary to deal with this situation to protect not just our guests but the image of Pakistani hospitality. Regardless of what happened today its business as usual for us and we will continue to serve our guests in the way we have always done."