Kashmir remains flashpoint in South Asia: Mamnoon

KARACHI: Of all the disputes between Pakistan and India, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the flash point in South Asia, making peace in the region all the more elusive. These views were aired by Mr Mamnoon Hussain, President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, while addressing the opening session of the two-day conference, titled, “Peace in South Asia: opportunities and challenges” sponsored by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the institute at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Hussain said that the Kashmir struggle could not be termed a terrorist movement, the way India wanted to project it to the world. Rather, he said, the Kashmiris were engaged in a legitimate struggle to exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. Besides Kashmir, he said the unresolved conflicts of Sir Creek, and Siachen are major obstacles to the accomplishment of peace in the region. Among the transnational threats, he mentioned was the revving up of India’s hegemonic stance by the US.

“Throughout South Asia, the search for peace and prosperity has been overshadowed by the spectre of war and war can only be evaded by settling the long-standing disputes”, Hussain said. The destiny of South Asian nations, he said, was intertwined and they could put a fight against poverty, unemployment, climate change, militancy, and other problems only by putting up a united front against them.

The lack of access to basic amenities of life increased the possibility of internal conflicts rendering regional states vulnerable to ethnic and sectarian violence. “Peace and cooperation are interlinked. Saarc, if energized, can achieve both. It needs to emerge as a force of regional connectivity and economic integration by fostering people-to-people contacts, discouraging hostility between states and liberalizing visa”, Mamnoon Hussain said.

Earlier, Dr Masooma Hassan, Chairperson, PIIA, while welcoming the President, said that the theme of the conference had been chosen not only because of its contemporary relevance but also because of the sentiments of Pakistan’s first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan while inaugurating the institute 70 years ago. She quoted Liaquat Ali as having said that international affairs not only affected governments but also the people. Similarly, “war in one part of the world has an effect on others”, she quoted.

Later there was the inaugural session with Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Senate Defence Committee as the keynote speaker. Paying tributes to the resilience of the people of Pakistan, he said that Pakistan has been in the forefront of support to the oppressed from day one, be it the oppressed masses of Kashmir, Palestine, Eriterea, Algeria, Tunisia, Afghanistan, Bosnia, or the Rohinghya. In this context, he boasted of the Pakistani aid to the people of Afghanistan in the form of hosting of 3.5 million Afghan refugees.

Chairing the second session, “Regional trade and connectivity” Dr Ishrat Hussain, former Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, said: “We have been slaves to geo-politics dictating economics.

The economic corridor from west Punjab to the Indian Punjab held lots of potential. Cultural similarities, he said, shaped the demand. Pakistan, he said, is likely to gain from trade between the two halves. A beginning had to be made, he said. He reminded the participants that there have been umpteen disputes between India and China yet trade between the two of them had been to the tune of $75 billion to date.