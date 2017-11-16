Ventura defends record despite Italy flop

MILAN: Gian Piero Ventura defended “one of the best records in 40 years” on Wednesday as he refused to resign as Italy coach despite failing to lead the four-time champions to the World Cup finals.

“I lost only two games in two years,” Ventura told Italian television show Le Iene in a brief interview as he boarded a flight to Bari.

The 69-year-old is under contract until June 2020 but has not resigned despite a 1-0 aggregate play-off defeat to Sweden that saw Italy miss the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

“I apologised to Italians for this result. It’s horrible to see a World Cup without Italy, but it’s done now and I can’t do anything about it.”Ventura disagreed with the journalist interviewing him that the Azzurri had played “very badly” for the past two years.

“No, because my record is one of the best of the last 40 years. I lost only two games in two years,” added Ventura.The coach’s future should be decided during a meeting of the Italian football federation in Rome on Wednesday.