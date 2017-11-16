Protest for ‘Verna’ movie

Islamabad :A large group of young Pakistani men has decided to stand up against rape, making it clear that all men are not rapist but many do realise the gravity of this heinous crime.

Citizens spoke to the press as they lined up outside Centaurus, protesting peacefully against the banning of ‘Verna’, Shoaib Mansoor’s upcoming film.

The film was being reviewed again in the Centaurus cinema on Wednesday by the full Film Censor Board. The protestors expressed disappointment at the banning ‘Verna’ by Islamabad Censor Board, while it was passed uncut by the Lahore Censor Board and that in Karachi.

Speaking to the media, activist Haseeb Khawaja said that not all men are rapist. “Men like us are against such crimes and we are planning to launch a nationwide men's campaign against rape. Every citizen should fight against rape and we all have to support films like ‘Verna’ which is brave initiatives.”

He said that Shoaib Mansoor is a man and he has always raised women’s issues. “We are inspired by him and his making of ‘Verna’. We will stand by the struggle against rape and also ensure that ‘Verna’ gets released on the 17th uncut with its full integrity."