Thu November 16, 2017
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2017

PhD scholars

LAHORELahore College for Women University (LCWU) has issued three PhDs in Botany and Physics disciplines. According to notifications by Controller Examinations, Amina Tariq completed his thesis in Botany under the supervision of Prof Dr Shugfta Naz. Two PhDs were awarded in Physics to Lubna Mustafa and Slama Waseem who completed their research under the supervision of Dr Safia Anjam. LCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma congratulated the scholars.

