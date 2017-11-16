LCCI deplores govt’s move

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has deplored the Punjab government’s move to close down job providing industries to control smog instead of taking prudent measures such as reducing the flow of vehicles as done in Indian capital New Delhi.

LCCI acting president Zeshan Khalil said that industrial closures in Punjab, particularly in Lahore, has deprived thousands of daily wagers of livelihood. The pollution caused by industries is much lower than the smog created by hundreds of thousands of vehicles that ply on roads during peak morning and evening hours, he said.

He said the Indian government reduced smog in the city by reducing the number of vehicles by half, adding that only even numbered vehicles are allowed to ply on the road one day and odd numbers the next day. This reduced traffic congestion and smog substantially in the city.

Closure of industries is a sheer injustice, as these are targeted to hide the incompetence of the government departments concerned that failed to find out the reasons of smog and pollution, he added.