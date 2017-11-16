FPCCI calls for promoting women entrepreneurship

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has stressed the need to formulate gender focus policies in order to promote women entrepreneurship in the country, a statement said on Wednesday.

“There is a dire need to raise collective voice of women in the country to formulate gender focus policies for SME development, improved access to finance, support in export refinance scheme, and harmonisation of provincial taxes for women-owned businesses and start-ups,” said Masooma Sibtain, vice president of the FPCCI.

FPCCI has taken the initiative to protect and promote the business interests of women of the country through Women National Business Agenda (WNBA), she said. Masooma said that consultative meetings with women entrepreneurs and stakeholder organisations have been held in all the four provinces and on the basis of their recommendations, a WNBA document would be prepared.

“The document will support women-led economic reforms agenda for inclusion in the political party manifesto in the general elections 2018,” she added. An endorsement drive has also been initiated to support WNBA and it is encouraging that the FPCCI leadership and women chambers across the country have endorsed the initiative, which would provide framework for addressing their key policy-related issues, she said.

Masooma said that the feedback from stakeholders received included suggestions of tax harmonisation, especially in the services sectors where different rates of taxes are being applied at provincial level. Share of women in key trade-related policies should be enhanced so that they could be provided opportunities to play their active role in manufacturing and exports. She said the women entrepreneurs have sought establishment of separate desks to facilitate women taxpayers at the Federal Board of Revenue.