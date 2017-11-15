Wed November 15, 2017
National

November 15, 2017

Elderly woman martyred in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces committed ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) and targetted Kakuta village in Chirikot Sector on Tuesday. According to a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations, a 75-year-old woman, Mehmooda Begum, embraced shahadat due to the firing. Indian bunkers were engaged by Pakistani troops, the ISPR added.

