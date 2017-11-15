Ahsan Iqbal issue was most blatant face-off in civil-military relations’

LAHORE: Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) has highlighted and analysed important activities in civil-military relations in October.

In one of the most blatant face-offs in civil-military relations in recent times, the federal interior minister, in full view of the nation, was denied access by the Rangers into the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad on the day of hearing of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s trial, it noted. When the interior minister asked a soldier on duty at the gate to call the commander present inside, the commander did not show up. Ahsan Iqbal openly and rightly claimed that legally the Ministry of Interior is the administrative ministry of the Rangers. After completing an internal inquiry within the civilian administration, Ahsan Iqbal made a statement on October 03, that “civil administration was not responsible for any communication that led to this misunderstanding,” it added.

the Rangers removed their forces from the parliament, asking for a written order on October 4. It is not known what explanation was provided to the Interior Minister by the DG Punjab Rangers, however, a detailed press conference was held by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on October 5, in which a simplification of the events was given. "We believe that the incident was serious and compromised the image of the country. An inquiry should be conducted and people responsible for the mistake be disciplined," it added.

Addressing a seminar on economy and security, the COAS made comments on the economy. Later, on a private TV channel, the ISPR DG also said that if the economy was not bad, it was not good either. Minister Ahsan Iqbal immediately issued a press release from his office asking ISPR not to comment on the economy. The minister was in the US at the time, holding meetings with the World Bank. "On the COAS comments, we believe that it is inappropriate for any state institution to make public comments critical of any aspect of the policy or conduct of another state institution. There are appropriate channels and forums available for conveying the views of the institutions to the relevant quarters and such channels and forums should be used instead. It is the responsibility of the government to keep such channels of communication open and such forums available for exchange of views," it observed.

"The scheme of executive authority, as envisaged and put in place by the Constitution of Pakistan, makes the federal government in-charge to have control and command over the armed forces. The federal government exercises its powers of control and command of the armed forces through its Ministry of Defence with a Minister of Defence as the head of the ministry. However, the converse seems to have been conveyed through the case of Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of Defence, who, as reported by ISPR called on the Chief of Army Staff at the GHQ on October 10, whereas it should have been the other way around. Khuram Dastgir also called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, on October 23," it observed.